PM Imran briefed on establishment of Pakistan’s first renewable energy industrial zone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on Ravi City Lahore and Central Business District in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Chairing the meeting, the prime minister directed to resolve all legal issues related to the project and ensure implementation of all measures within the stipulated time.

The meeting was briefed about the progress made on Ravi City and was informed that forests would be planted in Jhok, Rakh Munir and Rakh Shaheed to prioritize environmental protection in the project.

Ravi City and Central Business District projects will alleviate the population pressure on Lahore city and provide housing to the citizens with world-class facilities, said PM in the meeting.

In addition, a 100-acre knowledge park is being set up where renowned universities will set up their campuses which will not only make the park a center of knowledge and research but also generate revenue that will be utilized to sustain the forests.

The meeting was further informed that forests would be established and maintained through the latest technology of Biocarbon Engineering.

The prime minister directed to ensure the completion of the plantation drive during the current monsoon season as it is the most suitable time for the growth of the trees.

The meeting was also briefed on the establishment of Pakistan’s first renewable energy industrial estate under which about 5,000 opportunities for small and large-scale industries and millions of jobs will be created.

Moreover, for the first time in the project, wastewater treatment plants will be installed at the municipal level. The meeting was also apprised of the progress made in Lahore Central Business District.