PM Imran shares progress on Sialkot incident with Sri Lankan president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday contacted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and conveyed to him regarding progress in the murder of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday in UAE to convey the nation’s anger and shame to the people of Sri Lanka at the vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

“I informed him [over] 100 people arrested and assured him they would be prosecuted with full severity of the law,” Imran Khan said.

Spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in UAE to convey our nation’s anger & shame to people of Sri Lanka at vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot. I informed him 100+ ppl arrested & assured him they would be prosecuted with full severity of the law — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 4, 2021



Previously, the Sri Lankan President said that he was deeply concerned by the incident in Sialkot and Sri Lanka trusts that PM Imran Khan and the government of Pakistan will ensure justice is served and ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan.

Deeply concerned by the incident in Sialkot #Pakistan. #SriLanka trusts that PM @ImranKhanPTI and the Gvt. of Pakistan will ensure justice is served and ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) December 4, 2021

Sialkot Incident

The tragic incident took place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people showed no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN TAKES NOTICE AS 50 ARRESTED OVER SIALKOT INCIDENT

After the incident, the factory employees vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!