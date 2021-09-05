PM Imran, Saudi crown prince discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further fortify the historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia.

Recalling the two historic initiatives recently announced by the crown prince to tackle the adverse impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, the prime minister thanked the crown prince for inviting him to participate in the Launch ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI), scheduled in Riyadh in October this year.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the latest situation in Afghanistan. PM Imran underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

PM stressed that the international community had the responsibility to stand by the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country.

He emphasized the need to address the urgent humanitarian needs and take steps to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan.

Both the leaders agreed on the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. It was further agreed that the international community must step up its engagement in order to avert any humanitarian and refugee crises.

PM Imran and His Royal Highness Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment and diversify bilateral ties in all spheres.

PM Imran, Qatar’s emir discuss Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a telephone conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, today (Sunday).

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in vital interest of Pakistan and the region. He underlined that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan emphasized that the world community must remain positively engaged and support the Afghan people at this crucial juncture both economically and to help rebuild the country. This, he stressed, was crucial to avert humanitarian and refugee crises in the country.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen political and economic partnership with Qatar. He appreciated Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, in particular the care afforded to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for progress and development of both countries.