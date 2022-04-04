PM Imran says will lead Islamabad protest against ‘foreign conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that he will attend PTI’s protest rally in Islamabad being staged against a “foreign conspiracy” allegedly hatched against his government, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks during a live question and answer session, which began at 3:00 pm and was broadcast live on television, radio and digital media.

“I will join the protest demonstration being organized outside the Red Zone of Islamabad on Monday night to expose turncoats, who change their loyalties for the sake of money, and foreign conspiracy against his government,” he said and urged the public to stage protests in other cities also.

The premier termed the dissident members as sellouts and said it was good that all turncoats have been exposed. “I have learned a lesson and will never award tickets to turncoats in future elections.”

Speaking on the upcoming CM Punjab election, the premier said that some people are busy buying the conscience of the legislators in Punjab too, adding that he had asked his party workers to stage a peaceful protest in Lahore also.

He also claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the next government in Sindh and will end poverty in the province.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan openly held the US responsible for the “foreign conspiracy” to overthrow his government.

“Ok I’m taking the name of US, the conspiracy has been hatched with the help of America to remove me,” PM Imran had said while addressing the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party in Islamabad.

Earlier, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

