PM Imran shares rare footage of snow leopard in GB mountains

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday shared footage of a snow leopard roaming and roaring over the snowy mountains in Khaplu area of Gilgit Baltistan.

“Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB,” the premier captioned the footage shared on his official Twitter handle.

Also called the “ghost of the mountains”, the snow leopards are shy and of elusive nature.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who advocates nature-based eco-tourism, had shared a video of Himalayan Brown Bear on his official Twitter account.

The park spreads over 10,000 square km in five districts of Gilgit Baltistan and according to the locals it is a natural habitat for different species of wild animals including some rare species of birds.

Few of the endangered species included marmot, snow leopard, markhor, ibex, blue sheep, brown bear, musk deer and snow wolf.

Last year in December, Imran Khan inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan aimed to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism in the area