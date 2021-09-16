PM Imran holds talks with foreign leaders on sidelines of SCO summit

DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held several meetings with foreign leaders during his two-day visit to Tajikistan, where he arrived to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) in Dushanbe, ARY News reported.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, PM Imran Khan met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Uzbekistan president, Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe here on Thursday.

Meeting with Belarus president

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in the bilateral meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit, focused on closed collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe, today.

Pakistan and Belarus enjoy cordial relations based on a common approach on issues of regional and international importance.

Iranian president

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a meeting with Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi, at Dushanbe today [Thursday] on the side-lines of SCO’s Heads of State Summit.

Uzbek president

Prime Minister Imran Khan also met Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan at Dushanbe on the sidelines of SCO.

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan at Dushanbe on the side-lines of SCO.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed.

Kazakhstan president

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a bilateral meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe today.

PM Imran Khan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev exchanged views on bilateral relations and discussed key regional and international issues. They affirmed the commitment to enhance Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations in diverse fields particularly trade, investment and transportation links.

PM Khan underlined that Pakistan was resolved to comprehensively upgrade engagement with Central Asian countries through its “Vision Central Asia” policy. He particularly emphasised the importance of connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal position in providing the shortest access route to the sea.

The premier also highlighted the significance of the Trans-Afghan railway project connecting Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Jalalabad-Peshawar, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

PM Khan and President Tokayev agreed to increase the frequency of high-level political exchanges.

PM Imran Khan renewed the invitation to President Tokayev to visit Pakistan. President Tokayev extended the invitation to the premier to visit Kazakhstan.

PM reaches Tajikistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached Dushanbe in Tajikistan on a two-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Attended by 67 Pakistani and 150 Tajik companies, the forum holds great significance in strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Tajikistan Prime Minister Qahir Rasoulzadeh received Pakistan’s prime minister at the airport.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, NSA Moeed Yusuf, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and Abdul Razzak Dawood are accompanied with the prime minister.