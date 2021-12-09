PM Imran to unveil development package for Mianwali on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Mianwali on December 11 (Saturday) where he will announce a development plan for the district, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

The prime minister will unveil the Minawali development plan during a public gathering to be held at a bus stand ground Saturday afternoon.

During his stay in the city, the premier will perform ground-breaking of the rehabilitation and strengthening of Balkasar to Mianwali and Mianwali to Muzaffargarh road project.

The total length of the road is 415km – 129km from Balkasar to Mianwali and 286km from Mianwali to Muzaffargarh.

These two provincial roads were federalised last year by the federal government and initially placed for dualisation under Public-Private Partnership Mode.

The prime minister will also visit Namal institute during his day-long stay, said sources.

