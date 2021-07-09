PM Imran pays rich tribute to Fatima Jinnah on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid rich tribute to Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her 54th death anniversary, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website. Twitter, PM Imran khan wrote, “Remembering Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength and iron will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, till he breathed his last.”

Remembering Madr-e Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength & iron Will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid e Azam, till he breathed his last. She valiantly fought for Jinnah’s vision of Pak even when she was old & at a time when dictatorship had taken over. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 9, 2021

“She valiantly fought for Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when dictatorship had taken over,” he added.

Read More: 54TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF FATIMA JINNAH BEING OBSERVED TODAY

It is pertinent to mention here that the 54th death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being observed on Friday (today).

Born on July 31, 1893, in Karachi, Fatima Jinnah was the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who stood side by side with her brother for an independent state.

After receiving a degree in dentistry from the University of Calcutta in 1923, she joined the struggle for a separate Muslim homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League (AIML).

The Lady of Pakistan (Khātūn-e Pākistān) died on July 9, 1967 due to heart attack. Her funeral prayers were attended by nearly half a million people in Karachi.