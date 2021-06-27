PM Imran Khan to visit Naran today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Naran area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s on a daylong visit on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

During his stay in Naran, the prime minister will be briefed about the steps being taken to promote tourism sector in the county.

He will also hold meetings with PTI’s local leaders, eminent personalities and high officials in Naran.

Read More: PM IMRAN CALLS FOR EXPLOITING TOURISM POTENTIAL IN KP

Earlier on February 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for exploiting immense tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the parliamentarians, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran had assured the provincial government of all-out support to promote tourism and conserve forest to cope with environmental challenges in KP.

During the meeting, MNA Haider Ali Khan had apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken for the promotion of tourism in Swat and the rest parts of the province.