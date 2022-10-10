PM to inaugurate second phase of Thar Coal Mines project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Thar on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the Thar Coal Project. He will inaugurate the second phase of Thar Coal Mines project.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other officials will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique will also attend the ceremony.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit the control room of Thar Energy Limited.

He will also meet the women dumper drivers working on the Thar coalfield.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Oct 6 said that the expansion project of the rail link to Thar coal mines will ensure efficient coal transportation and help generate inexpensive electricity.

PM Sharif addressed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Ministry of Railways, the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Sindh with regards to the connectivity of Thar coal to the existing network of Pakistan Railways.

He said the federal and Sindh governments came together to ink the MoU and expressed the hope that it would be implemented by March 2023, enabling the transportation of coal to all parts of the country.

