PM Shehbaz inaugurates ‘Teleschool Pakistan App’ for online education

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Teleschool Pakistan App,’ to provide online education to students from Grade-1 to 12, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, PM Shehbaz launched ‘Teleschool Pakistan App, Google for Education and Digital Continuous Professional Development’ initiative to further revolutionize the formal education medium in Pakistan.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister stressed that all resources and efforts should be utilised to introduce modern modes of education including digitisation initiatives, besides imparting the latest training to teachers.

The prime minister observed that teachers’ training in the country was not up to the mark which was unfortunate and cited his experience in Punjab province.

He said that he had directed steps to improve the quality of about 40 training centers in the province during his tenure as the chief minister.

PM Shehbaz urged the Minister for Federal Education to chalk out a mechanism in consultations with the provincial governments to improve the quality of teachers’ training.

Referring to the significance of the latest technology in modern education, he underlined that if they wanted to equip the young generations with the latest education, they would have to give them laptops and other related gadgets, so that the future builders of the nation could get themselves acquainted with the new modes of education.

He said that about 100,000 laptops would be distributed among the high achievers across the country hinting that suck-like initiatives would be realised.

The prime minister opined that the vocational training programme should be taken forward in collaboration with the provincial governments and the private sector.

Instead of making investments in the brick and mortar, they should invest in the young students by imparting them technical and skill training, he added.

The prime minister emphasised that the students should be directly trained by involving the private sector. The best institutions in the private sector should be hired in a transparent manner and investment be made in each student by imparting them proper training.

The prime minister said that they would also establish a network of Danish schools in the far-flung areas of Balochistan for which huge investments would be made.

He expressed confidence that the quality education to the students in remote areas of the province would help bring them to par with the rest of the students in the other parts of the country.

He also urged that the educational requirements of the orphan children should be taken care of. He said imparting the latest education to the young generations should be the goal of life for them.

Appreciating the efforts of the federal minister, ministry and other partners, the prime minister said it was a good day for the education sector of the country as the latest technology would be utilized to further improve the quality of education.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said that quality of education was linked with teachers’ training which was being focused.

He said digital content would be created and made available on different mediums. A total of six digital channels were launched for different ages. He said after the Covid pandemic, 6000 quality videos were prepared.

Teachers would also be properly trained under the professional development initiative, he added. Under the initiative, 150 chrome books were being distributed among the students while another 6,000 chrome books would be distributed soon, he added.

Earlier, the prime minister also distributed chrome books among different students of Islamabad.

Comments