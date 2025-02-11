PM should have invited opposition leader for new CEC consultation: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar on Tuesday said that despite free and fair intra party elections, the party was not issued certificate of registration.

PTI chairman was talking to media after a hearing about the intra party elections in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Barrister Gohar told media that the Chief Election Commissioner and two members’ constitutional terms have been completed.

“The prime minister should have invited the Leader of Opposition for consultations on the name of the new CEC,” he said.

“We will give our names whenever concerned parliamentary committee will be constituted,” he added.

The government and opposition have initiated consultations regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECP members, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting well-placed sources.

The development follows as the term of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members of the ECP concluded on January 26.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar, Akbar S. Babar and others attended the election commission’s hearing on the PTI’s intra party elections.

“We have submitted reply and required time to present our arguments,” Barrister Gohar asked the election commission.

The CEC told him to collect the copies of the petitioners’ submitted documents against the party election.

The election commission adjourned further hearing of the case until March 04.