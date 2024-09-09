PM invites allied parties’ parliamentarians on dinner tonight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited parliamentarians of allied parties on dinner tonight, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PM will host dinner at the Prime Minister House at 7:30pm.

According to sources, JUI-F has also been invited to dinner. “JUI-F has yet to decide about attending or not the event,” sources said.

The prime minister will take the parliamentarians into confidence over the economic situation and the legislation under consideration.

The government intending to enhance the Supreme Court’s bench strength and introduce a constitutional reforms package in the parliament, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that recently bills, seeking to enhance Supreme Court’s number of judges, have been introduced in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Independent Senator Abdul Qadir presented ‘The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2024’ in the upper house to increase the number of apex court judges to 21.

A bill tabled in the lower house, by PML-N parliamentarian Daniyal Chaudhry called for increasing the number of judges in the apex court to 23.

Both bills called for increasing the number of judges in the apex court to deal with a significant backlog of cases.

The Pakistan People’s Party has also summoned its legal experts to Islamabad to consider over the judiciary related bills in the parliament.

The party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also proceed to Islamabad from Karachi.

Former Senate chairman Farooq H. Naik, Sindh’s law minister and other lawyers have also been summoned to Islamabad, sources said.

The PPP intends to thorough review of the legislation related to the judiciary.

The party leadership is expected to hold a meeting in federal capital Islamabad next week.