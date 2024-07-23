PM invites Turkmenistan to benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the significance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in assisting foreign investors to invest in various industries and extended an invitation to Turkmen enterprises to take advantage of Pakistan’s promising economic climate.

According to a news statement from PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister passed these remarks in a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov when they met at PM House.

PM Shehbaz also underlined the significance of connectivity and collaboration within the region and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to collaborating on further connectivity projects and finishing the TAPI Pipeline as soon as possible.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the holding of 3rd Round of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations, led by the two foreign ministers and stressed the need for regular engagements of all the institutional mechanisms between the two countries.

He also highlighted the need for enhanced trade, economic, investment and cultural relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The prime minister fondly recalled his meeting with the Grand Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Astana earlier this month and said that he was looking forward to welcome him in Pakistan at an early date.