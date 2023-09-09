PM Kakar announces new easy visa regime for businessmen

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday announced a new easy visa regime for foreign businessmen desiring to visit Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement after the fifth meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) here, he said that important decisions were made in the meeting.

According to details, he said those foreign businessmen who want to visit Pakistan would get easy visas on the basis of a document from their country or from international business organizations.

Pakistani missions would issue visas to foreign businessmen on the basis of that single document, he said adding that the new visa regime would make Pakistan a country open for business.

The prime minister said besides, if Pakistan’s chambers of business or business organizations issue a document to a foreign businessman, easy visas would also be issued to them.

People who work in mid-sized and large businesses could also avail this facility of visa, he added.

He expressed the hope that under this new visa regime, Pakistan would enter a new phase of business and economy.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar asked the ministries to deliver optimal results irrespective of the time that is available with the interim government.

The fifth meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s Apex Committee was held in Islamabad with a singular focus to improve the overall business and investment environment in the country imperative for ‘Economic Revival’.