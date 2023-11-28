PM Kakar arrives in Kuwait after concluding UAE visit

KUWAIT: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday arrived in Kuwait on a two-day official visit after concluding his visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad received the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

نگران وزیرِ اعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ کا دورہ کویت. نگران وزیرِ اعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ اپنے دو روزہ دورے کیلئے کویت پہنچ گئے ہیں. کویت پہنچنے پر کویت کے وزیرِ بجلی، پانی و قابل تجدید توانائی ڈاکٹر جاسم محمد عبداللہ الاستاد نے وزیرِ اعظم کا پرتپاک استقبال کیا. اس موقع پر پاکستان کے… pic.twitter.com/1c3nTKRfwT — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 28, 2023

Pakistan Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Muhammad Farooq and other senior diplomatic officials were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, PM Kakar will meet Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

During the visit, a new era of economic and economic cooperation between the two countries will begin. A number of MoUs will be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defense, it was further added.

As a traditional Kuwaiti welcoming gesture, the caretaker prime minister was also presented “Kahwa” upon his arrival.

UAE visit

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.

This reaffirmation was expressed during a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar – who is on two-day official visit to UAE – and the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present on the occasion.

The two leaders underlined that Pakistan and the UAE had historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which had stood the test of time.

They also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between Pakistan and the UAE pertaining to investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, minerals, and banking and financial services.

The MoUs will unlock multi-billion dollars of investment from the United Arab Emirates into Pakistan and will help realize various initiatives envisioned under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The prime minister termed the signing of MoUs as a historic event that will usher in a new era of Pak-UAE economic partnership.