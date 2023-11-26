PM Kakar arrives in UAE on two-day bilateral visit

ABU DHABI: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday arrived here on a two-day bilateral visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

Minister for Justice of the UAE Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic staff received the prime minister on his arrival at the Abu Dhabi’s Al- Bateen Airport, a PM Office Press Release said.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

UAE's Minister of Justice His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials welcomed the Prime Minister at Al Bateen Airport,…

The visit will also include signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking and financial services.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.

PM Kakar would also later plead Pakistan’s case at a key session of the upcoming 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) scheduled to be held in the UAE on Dec 1-2.

Earlier this week, the caretaker prime minister had directed the authorities concerned to make full preparations for presenting Pakistan’s stance during the COP-28 on climate finance and other issues effectively.