PM Kakar asks envoys to highlight Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, Palestine issues

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday asked Pakistan’s envoys in United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and United Nations (UN) to effectively and frequently highlight Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

The Prime Minister issued these directives while meeting Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States (US) Masood Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK Dr Muhammad Faisal and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Munir Akram, Masood Khan and Dr Muhammad Faisal briefed PM Kakar about the performance of their missions and took instructions from him with regard to country’s foreign policy.

The interim prime minister also noted that Pakistan’s envoys should conduct roadshows to attract foreign investors for projects launched under the platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

PM Kakar instructed both diplomats to identify new and unique opportunities for economic cooperation at the international level.

Terming the overseas community country’s national asset, he directed the Pakistani embassies and consuls to solve the problems faced by them on priority basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed right to self-determination day today with the pledge to continue their struggle till achievement of their internationally acknowledged inalienable right.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves under a UN-supervised plebiscite.

Over seven decades have lapsed, but no concrete steps have been taken by the UN to implement the resolutions of 13th August 1948 and 5th January 1949.

The situation in occupied Kashmir has worsened since August 05, 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government revoked the special status of the territory.