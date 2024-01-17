PM Kakar, Bill Gates discuss range of social support initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday met co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates in Davos on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the meeting, the interim premier and Bill Gates discussed a range of social support initiatives being undertaken in Pakistan, emphasising the need to further consolidate the gains while scaling up efforts throughout the country.

PM Kakar appreciated the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration with Pakistan, especially its critical support across such sectors as public health, social initiatives, and financial inclusion, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods of 2022.

The caretaker prime minister also outlined the government’s collaborative efforts to combat poverty and malnutrition.

Meanwhile, PM Kakar also met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of 54th meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to enhance high-level exchanges and bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade and investment, migration, mobility and higher education.

They expressed great satisfaction at the growing trade and economic ties and noted the completion of seventy five years of establishment of diplomatic ties between both countries.