PM Kakar calls for boosting trade ties with Italy in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anawaarul Haq Kakar on Friday emphasized the need to enhance trade, investment and cooperation in diverse areas including migration and mobility with Italy.

In a meeting Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, who paid a farewell call on him, the prime minister acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding friendly ties with Italy. He urged the need to expand ties with Italy in agricultural technology, education and tourism too. PM Kakar and the Italian Ambassador also discussed bilateral ties.

The prime minister appreciated the ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, noting his efforts to foster economic ties and facilitate cooperation in various fields.

Andreas Ferrarese thanked expressed gratitude to the prime minister for receiving him and thanked for the excellent cooperation he received throughout his stay in Pakistan. He also briefed the prime minister on key developments during his tenure.

The ambassador praised the valuable contributions of Pakistan to Italy’s economic development. The prime minister also wished the outgoing ambassador success in his future endeavours.