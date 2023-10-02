PM Kakar calls for enhancing job opportunities abroad for skilled workers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Monday stressed the need to work on a war footing for provision of skills to the country’s manpower according to contemporary requirements, ARY News reported.

He said the professional education and vocational training programs should be prepared at par the needs of the international market.

Chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet here, the prime minister said steps should be taken to increase employment opportunities of skilled people abroad.

The federal cabinet also approved the service level amended agreement between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Saudi agency Takamol.

The prime minister directed that all existing centers of technical education and vocational training should be activated.

On the recommendation of the ministry of education and professional training, the Cabinet also approved the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between the Area Studies Center, University of Peshawar and Central Asia Research Center of Corvinus University of Hungary.

The Cabinet also extended approval to the name of Summit Bank Limited as Bank Mukarramah Limited on the recommendation of the finance ministry.

On the recommendation of the interior ministry, the Cabinet approved the agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Ecuador, under which diplomatic, officials and special passport holders of both countries would be mutually exempted from visa.

The Cabinet also gave assent to the decisions taken in the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on September 6 and September, 2023.