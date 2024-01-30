Criminal justice system needs reforms: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that the conviction rate under the current criminal justice system is very low, stressing upon the need to introduce reforms in the system to take the criminals and terrorists to the task.

In an interview to private TV news channel, PM Kakar said that the conviction rate under the contemporary criminal justice system is very low, which he said reflects insufficiencies in the system.

He emphasized the necessity for efforts to address these shortcomings through effective legislation. He said only the Parliament is mandated to legislate under the constitution.

When asked about terrorist groups in Balochistan, the prime minister stated that non-state actors have no right to unleash violence, emphasizing the state’s responsibility to counter such terrorist acts.

PM Kakar also highlighted that there is no differentiation among banned entities such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Ahrar, Balochistan Liberation Army, and Balochistan Liberation Front. He pointed out that the US State Department, Britain, the European Union, and all other democratic countries have declared these groups as terrorists.

Responding to the situation in Gaza, PM Kakar stated that Pakistan has a clear stance that humanitarian assistance corridors and should be opened for Gaza. Pakistan also reaffirmed its stance for immediate ceasefire.

Read More: PM Kakar calls for concerted efforts to explore oil, gas reserves

Earlier in the day, the prime minister pointing to the abundant natural resources in the country, underlined the need for concerted efforts to explore onshore and offshore oil and gas reserves.

The interim premier made these remarks while addressing the Petroleum Conference 2024 here as a Chief Guest. Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, was the guest of honour at the Conference.

PM Kakar affirmed the government’s readiness to contribute in infrastructure development, logistics, and security to bolster exploration and production efforts.