PM Kakar, caretaker ministers’ asset details surface

ISLAMABAD: The assets details of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and several ministers have surfaced, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Kakar possesses assets totaling more than Rs48.1 million, including 20 acres of inherited agricultural land valued at Rs8 million, shares in Pakistan Chagai Mining Limited worth Rs50,000, and 10 tolas of gold declared at Rs80,000.

Additionally, he holds over Rs22 million in cash across two bank accounts, with his house furniture valued at Rs0.4 million.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar owns a Rs4 million house in Phase-6 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi, and a DHA plot priced at Rs125,000.

She received two lands as gifts from her father, holds a Naya Pakistan certificate worth Rs2.79 billion, and owns shares in Pakistan State Oil (PSO) exceeding Rs0.3 million. Her disclosed assets also include Rs109.6 million in treasury bills (T-bills) and house furniture valued at Rs200,000. She possesses gold worth Rs0.2 million, cash totaling Rs1.946 million, and Rs3.924 million in bank accounts.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi’s assets surpass Rs23 million, featuring a Rs12.7 million house among other holdings.

Furthermore, Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti’s assets encompass a two-kanal house in Multan valued at Rs10 million, a Rs25 million flat on United Mall Multan, a Rs31.1 million house in Islamabad, a Rs10 million plot in Quetta, shares worth Rs5 million in Bugti CNG Sui company, a 2010 model vehicle worth Rs10.02 million, Rs6.8 million in cash, and Rs0.635 million in a bank account. His livestock holdings include 90 camels, 8,870 sheep, 4,060 goats, 400 cows, 80 calves, and 86 buffaloes, collectively valued at Rs9.7 million.