PM Kakar, Ch Shujaat discuss country’s overall situation

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired about well being of the veteran politician.

The two leaders also discussed the overall situation of the country. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.

The Caretaker Prime Minister acknowledged Chaudhry Shujaat’s approach to politics, affirming his commitment to tolerance and reconciliation. Additionally, he commended Mohsin Naqvi for setting a high example of service, efficiency, and hard work.

On Monday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that issue of Baloch families from Balochistan was being projected in negative and in sharp contrast to realities as Balochs were standing with the state of Pakistan.

Responding to different media queries during his visit to Business Facilitation Center, the prime minister said that terrorists and armed militants had been involved in the killing of people of Balochistan. They were killing doctors, lawyers and teachers.

He reassured that the state would fight with them with all force as they could not be given license to kill people.

The prime minister, referring to criticism by a section of media, said that the government was not fighting with the Baloch families and regretted that efforts were made to spread confusion and mingle things together.