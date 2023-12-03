PM Kakar condemns Chilas bus attack

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has affirmed that anti-state elements will not be allowed to sabotage peace in Gilgit Baltistan.

He reiterated the resolve in a statement today, condemning the incident of firing on a bus in Chilas.

PM Kakar said the war against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism in the country.

He expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of innocent citizens in the incident and prayed for patience to their bereaved families.

Kakar said targeting unarmed civilians is a proof of the terrorists’ cowardice.

At least eight people were dead and26 others sustained injuries in firing on a bus in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

As per details, Deputy Commissioner Diamer Captain (Rtd) Arif Ahmad stated that the incident occurred in Chilas district where unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger and the uncontrolled bus collided with a truck.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed the death of eight people and said that the Rawalpindi-bound bus was coming from Ghizer.

At least three passengers were killed and 24 others including women sustained injuries when a bus plunged into a ravine near Chilas on Sunday morning.