PM convenes emergency meeting after protests erupt against inflated electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani traders and citizens in different cities took to the streets on Saturday against skyrocketing increase in electricity tariffs and overbilling by distribution companies, ARY News reported.

The severe reaction led caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to call an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House tomorrow (Sunday).

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister office, the Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry of Power and the distribution companies to give a detailed briefing in this regard.

“Consultations will be held in the meeting to provide maximum relief to consumers in their electricity bill,” it added.

بجلی کے بھاری بِلوں کے معاملے پر میں نے کل وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ہنگامی اجلاس طلب کر لیا ہے۔ اجلاس میں وزارت بجلی اور تقسیم کار کمپنیوں سے بریفنگ لی جائے گی اور صارفین کو بجلی کے بِلوں کے حوالے سے زیادہ سے زیادہ ریلیف دینے کے حوالے سے مشاورت کی جائے گی۔ — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 26, 2023

On Friday, people from all walks of life took to the streets in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Toba Tek Singh and other areas against exorbitant power bills.

In Karachi, the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan and city’s trader community strongly criticised the government for paying no heed towards the plight of the ordinary people.

In Rawalpindi, a large number of people protested at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh against the high electricity bills.

In Attock, people closed the main highway, disrupting traffic between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Protesters in KP’s Peshawar also set fire to utility bills and chanted slogans against the government.