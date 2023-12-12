PM Kakar directs PCB to organise PSL-9 matches across country

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy to organise the Pakistan Super League Season 9 (PSL-9) matches across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During the meeting, the premier was informed that the PSL-9 season would be held in February 2024 and matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The premier also directed to start the restoration work of Quetta’s Bugti Stadium and Peshawar’s Arbab-e Niaz Stadium to hold international cricket matches there.

Similarly, he pointed out that Gwadar Cricket Stadium and Pissan Stadium in Nagar area of Gilgit-Baltistan could also be made capable of holding cricket matches.

In addition, Kakar directed that a plan should be prepared for the establishment of new cricket stadiums equipped with modern facilities along with international standard hotels and shopping areas to promote the tourism as well.

He also directed to hand over the four cricket grounds in Islamabad to the PCB for the development of cricket.

The PM was further told that the construction of cricket infrastructure is underway in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Bahawalpur.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Stadium Karachi and Multan Stadium are being converted to solar energy, the PM told.

The meeting was attended by PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf, COO Salman Naseer, Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad and relevant government officials.