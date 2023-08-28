PM Kakar directs to accelerate execution of projects under SIFC

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities to accelerate the execution of identified projects by capitalising the enabling environment already achieved through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ARY News reported.

The prime minister was chairing the 4th Apex Committee Meeting of SIFC – the inaugural meeting under the caretaker government – to continue positive impetus under the Council.