PM Kakar directs to facilitate downtrodden segments of society

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday while appreciating outcomes of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) directed the relevant authorities to chalk out a mechanism for promoting economic self-sufficiency in the society.

The prime minister chaired a meeting regarding BISP. The meeting was given a briefing over the performance of the BISP and the future strategy.

He said that the programme was yielding good results but Pakistan’s durable future was linked with the financially self-reliant citizens.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson BISP Amjad Saqib, Secretary Ministry of Poverty Alleviation Yusuf Khan and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

About 60 million members of 10 million families were being benefited from the BISP whose total annual budget this year was Rs471 billion, it was told.

The caretaker prime minister praised the financial assistance extended to the deserving families and observed that with the provision of technical training to the beneficiaries of the BISP, by the requirements of the market, would enable the people to become financially self-sufficient.

He said that BISP was a good programme whose database could be used for providing targeted subsidies and urged the big business entities and well-to-do elements in the society to become partners in the BISP under corporate social responsibility.

PM Kakar while reiterating that the state of Pakistan would provide all possible assistance to the weaker segments of the society so that they could live a life full of hope and further opined that BISP should enter into partnership with the local welfare and charity organizations.

He also asked the authorities to devise a collective mechanism between the government and the local humanitarian organizations