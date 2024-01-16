PM Kakar emphasises unleashing full potential of Pakistan’s agri sector

DAVOS: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar emphasised the immediate need to realize the true potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector by scaling up investments in its modernisation and mechanisation for achieving food security.

He was talking to Brian Sikes, Chief Executive Officer of Cargill Inc -the largest private American global food corporation, who called on him here on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The prime minister appreciated Cargil’s role in strengthening Pakistan-US trade relations and cooperation in the agricultural sector.

PM Kakar also highlighted the government’s initiatives for food security, especially the innovative initiatives in the agricultural sector under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Highlighting the government’s measures to promote business and investment, the prime minister talked about the establishment of the SIFC, its measures to promote foreign investment in various sectors in a short period of time, and its positive effects.

Brian Sikes lauded the facilities provided by the Government of Pakistan for investment in various sectors, especially agriculture and food security.

The caretaker premier is in Davos to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister will attend the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders, discussing Preventing an Era of Global Conflicts. Leading policymakers, investors, businessmen and experts will also participate in the gathering.

Besides, he will attend signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between DP World and JW International Holdings.