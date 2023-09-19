PM Kakar expected to visit China next month

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar is expected to visit China on an official visit next month, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

The premier will attend attend 10-year celebrations of CPEC and hold meetings with Chinese leadership.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests would come under discussion in the meeting.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is currently in New York to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which opens today, with nearly 150 world leaders set to attend the annual event.

He was received at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and other officials.

The prime minister is set to address the General Assembly on Sept 22, the first Pakistani caretaker premier to do so.

Massive security measures are in place in and around the UN complex for the Assembly’s high-level debate from Sept 19 to 26.

In his address, PM Kakar is expected to project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and general issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He will also elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investment.