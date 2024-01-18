PM Kakar forms 7-member committee on general elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq on Thursday formed a seven-member to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

The newly constituted committee comprises seven members headed by Minister of Communications Maritime Affairs and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

The chief secretaries of the four provinces are members of the committee to oversee general elections.

The committee will assess and provide support for the requirements for conducting general elections.

It will also be responsible for immediate decision-making to provide additional security for effective control over the law and order situation.

The committee will implement the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the effective conduct of the general elections.

Yesterday, caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reiterated that the general elections will take place in Pakistan on February 8.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, he said this is a constitutional requirement and everyone in the country is committed to that particular date.

He said the people of Pakistan will have a choice to exercise their right to vote and they will elect a government for the next five years.

He said the elections will lead towards a stable government which will translate into economic stability.

When asked about the economic situation, the Prime Minister said that the IMF Board has approved our second tranche.