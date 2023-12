The caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Thursday formed a three-member committee to hold talks with the Baloch protestors marching for the release of ‘missing persons’, ARY News reported.

The committee formed for negotiations with the protestors comprised three federal ministers including Fawad Hasan Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, and Jamal Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the protestors – under the leadership of Mahrang Baloch – had reached Islamabad last night.