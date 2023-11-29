PM Kakar in Dubai to steer Pakistan’s case at COP28

DUBAI: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28), ARY News reported.

Minister for Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and the Pakistani diplomatic staff welcomed the prime minister at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum airport, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar will head the Pakistan delegation at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28), besides he would also attend the World Climate Action Summit on December 01-02.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in COP28.

The COP28 summit is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates which officially begins on Thursday, November 30 and runs through December 12.

COP “Conference of the Parties,” refers to signatories of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, an agreement which was signed by over 150 governments in 1992.

COP28 is the 28th annual summit which will bring leaders from around the globe. About 70,000 participants are expected to attend the event including various heads of state and government, climate envoys, experts, business leaders, indigenous groups, activists, diplomats and others.

The conference will seek agreement on goals and strategies to address the climate crisis.

‘Vulnerable Pakistan’

In the face of escalating climate challenges, Pakistan, a country contributing less than 1 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, is confronting an outsized battle against climate adversities.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change is starkly evident. The World Bank notes that the country’s exposure to extreme weather events has risen dramatically, with the recent floods in Balochistan exemplifying this trend. These floods not only devastated communities but also highlighted the urgent need for climate-resilient strategies.

This disproportionate impact of global climate change on Pakistan has garnered attention at international forums like COP28, where the nation’s efforts and challenges will be under global scrutiny. Despite its minimal contribution to global emissions, Pakistan stands at the forefront of experiencing the harsh realities of a warming planet.