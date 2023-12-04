PM Kakar inaugurates Pak-China Friendship Hospital, Desalination Plant in Gwadar

GWADAR: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday inaugurated Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital and a seawater desalination plant in Gwadar, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony, the caretaker premier urged the people of Balochistan, particularly, the youth to avail the historic opportunity of development in their province as the detractors of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were about to lose their relevance very soon.

“Those who think to change the course (of CPEC) by force, violence or any other means are committing historic blunder as their relevance will be over very soon. The prudent decision in the nation’s fate is to joint the course of development, instead of resisting it and miss the opportunity,” he remarked.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers Sami Saeed and Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Mardan Domki, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and the Chinese and Pakistani officials attended the event.

The prime minister said the ease in the form of reduced travel durations across the province was just due to CPEC intervention.

PM Kakar told the gathering that trade worth $36 trillion was expected take place in and around China in the near future, therefore it was a must to join the journey through skill-development and claim the share, instead of showing hostility.

He said the journey of China’s modernisation was significance and steering millions of people out of poverty was unprecedented.

The prime minister said that the development of China had a positive impact across the region, particularly Pakistan and its Balochistan province.

He said the clean drinking water had been an issue faced by the Gwadar people and desalination plant project would address it to a great extent. Besides, the construction of 150-bed hospital would provide quality healthcare to the people, he added.

The prime minister also thanked the Chinese ambassador for announcing the solar power project and emergency services for Quetta.

PM Kakar assuring the all-out support of the federal and provincial governments on the matter of security, reiterated that the Pakistan Army, police and law enforcement agencies would safeguard the Chinese workers even at the cost of their lives.

He expressed the hope that Gwadar would complete its course of development soon to become a trade hub with the Pak-China cooperation for the benefit of the future generations.

He directed the authorities concerned to connect Northern Zone with main grid to address the electricity issue.

Earlier, the prime minister, along with Chinese ambassador and Balochistan chief minister unveiled the plaques to inaugurate the projects which followed the presentation of the souvenirs to the prime minister as well as the envoy.

PM Kakar, later talking to reporters on the occasion, said the direction of the progress of Balochistan was set forth and expressed confidence that the province would witness a new era of development.

He thanked the provincial government on completion of the development projects, which he said, would facilitate the locals of Gwadar.

The prime minister hoped that the financial crunch would be over with the steps taken by the interim government.

To a question on funds allocated for flood-hit areas, he said the world was ready to dole out billions of dollars, however, it depended on how Pakistan could secure the climate financing.