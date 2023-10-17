PM Kakar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s solar parks  

BEIJING: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday invited Chinese companies to invest in solar parks in Pakistan to help the country reduce energy import bill, ARY News reported on Monday.

The caretaker prime minister made these remarks during an interaction with representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks and scholars.

He reached Beijing on Monday to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation.

As part of green technology, PM Kakar invited the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s solar parks and called for strengthening energy linkages between Gilgit and Xingiang region.

The interim premier said investments in solar parks would benefit two-fold, explaining that “on one hand they will support Pakistan’s endeavours to climate action and also help reduce energy import bill”.

He noted that Pakistan was already working to ramp up the share of renewables in its energy mix to as much as sixty five percent by 2030.

Terming CPEC the manifestation of Pak-China strategic cooperation, Kakar said the project symbolises coordinated efforts of the two countries to bring their economic and trade ties at par with each other.

PM Kakar further said that the CPEC had transformed the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan, upgrading modern infrastructure, enhancing regional connectivity and ensuring energy security.

He mentioned that since the launch of CPEC during the landmark visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015, the project resulted in addition of 800 kilometres of roads, and creation of 8,000 mega watt electricity, and 0.2 million job opportunities.

He expressed confidence that as a project of socio-economic prosperity and sustainable development, CPEC would usher in a new era of development and regional prosperity.

The prime minister recalled that the Chinese vice president during his visit to Pakistan this August outlined five corridors of comprehensive development including growth, livelihood, innovation, greenness, and openness.

He proposed that the next phase of CPEC should be deeper integration of economy so as to tap the potential of development for the mutual benefit of two countries.

Kakar said being the native of Balochistan, he was cognizant of the potential of the area and added that “in collaboration with China, we are poised to unlock opportunities of progress and regional connectivity in Gwadar.”

He said during his upcoming visit to Urumqi in China, he would discuss with stakeholders the opportunities to bring closer collaboration with the Chinese in diverse fields.

Read More: PM Kakar arrives in Beijing to attend Belt and Road Forum

PM Kakar said Pakistan’s huge youth bulge could contribute to the country’s economy provided they are given opportunities besides learning from the Chinese experience.

He said Pakistan enjoyed close and valuable ties with China and would not allow anything to undermine this unique relationship.

Noting the progress of CPEC over the last 10 years, the prime minister underlined the importance of reflecting on the journey thus far, identifying the successes, reviewing the lessons learned, and charting out a map for the next phase of high-quality development of the project.

He also shared that the two sides had agreed to convert the CPEC into a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development. In their remarks, Chinese academics and scholars underscored the importance and significance of CPEC as a great partnership between Pakistan and China under BRI.

They also reaffirmed the continued interest of Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and to contribute to the further growth of CPEC, enhanced regional connectivity and sustainable development.

At the roundtable, the participants agreed that through collective efforts of the two nations, CPEC can become a pivot for regional trade and connectivity and a bridge for people-to-people contacts.