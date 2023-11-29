PM Kakar, Kuwait’s crown prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

KUWAIT: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah met on Wednesday and agreed to deepen bilateral relationship between their countries in diverse fields, ARY News reported.

The prime minister had arrived at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace earlier today to hold talks with country’s top leadership. First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior Kuwait, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Kakar on his arrival.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that during the meeting PM Kakar reaffirmed the importance Pakistan had attached to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Caretaker Prime Minister’s Meeting with the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, today. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance… pic.twitter.com/AGXlYptZ8N — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 29, 2023

The premier also underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait-including in trade, energy, information technology, labour, mineral and investments.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

He appreciated the measures undertaken by Kuwait for recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of health, security and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister and reiterated the desire of Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

PM Kakar presented guard of honor

Earlier in the day, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival at Bayan Palace.

A contingent of Kuwaiti static guards presented a salute to the visiting dignitary. The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being presented Guard of Honor upon his arrival at Bayan Palace, Kuwait, today. pic.twitter.com/7wJRUAldxT — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 29, 2023

The prime minister was introduced to the members of the Kuwaiti cabinet and officials.

The premier is accompanied by caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, energy minister Muhammad Ali, commerce counterpart Gohar Ejaz and law minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam. Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is also part of the delegation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Kuwait with the primary objective of signing of Memorandum of Understanding in multiple areas geared to transforming the six decades long bilateral relations into mutually beneficial economic ties.