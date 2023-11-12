PM Kakar lauds Power Division’s anti power-theft measures

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday appreciated the anti power-theft efforts of the Power Division which were bearing excellent results, ARY News reported.

“My government will continue to support this campaign with more vigour so that our annual losses can be further minimized,” the prime minister posted on X.

The caretaker prime minister also shared an earlier post of Secretary Power Division Rashid Langrial, who on his social handle announced that an amount of Rs 46 billion had been recovered from the power pilferers from September 7 to October 31 during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

“Today as the results for the first two months (53 days to be exact) are out, I must put things in perspective. Our estimated annual losses across the national grid for the current year are Rs 589 billion. Of total Rs 589, roughly Rs 199 billion come from ex-FATA, Balochistan tube-wells and AJK,” he further posted.

He said that they were working on the remaining problem space of Rs 390 billion of which they were able to recover Rs 46 billion in 53 days i.e. PKR 867 million per day. “If the same level of state support and field effort can be maintained (and that is a big if, I must admit), 80 % of the problem space gets resolved,” he added.

The secretary said they were conscious of the challenge of sustaining the drive beyond the campaign but they have demonstrated beyond doubt that there was nothing that could not be resolved with the right mix of state’s will and field effort.

He said that they had reshuffled, suspended, prosecuted even arrested their staff at a scale never seen before; put thieves behind bars at a rate never observed before i-e roughly 470 persons per day; had shunned extraneous influence with full support of the Prime Minister, the Minister-in Charge and other quadrants of state power.