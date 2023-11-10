PM Kakar leaves for Riyadh to attend OIC summit on Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday left for Riyadh on a three-day official visit, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the prime minister will represent Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the situation in Gaza, being held in Saudi Arabia.

He will also hold sideline meetings with the visiting heads of state and government from other countries. Saudi Arabia has convened the extraordinary summit of the OIC to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza.

Israel on Friday launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals, further endangering a health system swamped with thousands of casualties and people displaced by Israel’s war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

“The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on a number of hospitals during the past hours,” Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Al Jazeera television.

Qidra said Israel targeted the courtyard of Al Shifa, the biggest hospital in Gaza City, and there were casualties, but he did not provide details. Israel said Hamas has hidden command centres and tunnels beneath Al Shifa, allegations Hamas denies.

Gaza’s health ministry has said 18 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals and 40 other health centres were out of service either due to damage from bombardment or lack of fuel.

Palestinian media published video footage on Friday of Al Shifa, which Reuters was unable to authenticate immediately, that it said showed the aftermath of an Israeli attack on a parking lot where displaced Palestinians were sheltered and journalists were observing.