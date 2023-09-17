PM Kakar leaves for US to represent Pakistan at UNGA

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday departed for New York to represent Pakistan at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During his stay, the caretaker prime minister will hold meetings with the global leaders on the sidelines of the session, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister will also attend an important conference on the climate change.

PM Kakar is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

At a news briefing in New York on Wednesday, Pakistan’s UN envoy Mu­nir Akram said PM Kakar will also participate in an SDG summit during his visit to the UN headquarters.

The United Nations will convene the SDG summit in New York on Sept 18-19, during the General Assembly high-level week.

“The prime minister will be speaking about the mobilisation of finance for SDGs,” Ambassador Ak­ram said. “The main thing, of course, will be his address to the General Assembly, which will be an annual policy statement.”

The prime minister will also make a keynote at another summit on financing for development, the envoy said.