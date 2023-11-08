PM Kakar leaves for Uzbekistan to attend ECO summit

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday left for Tashkent for a two-day stay in Uzbekistan, where he will attend the 5th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Business Forum.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jailani and some other cabinet members are accompanying the prime minister.

At the SCO moot, PM Kakar will avail the opportunity to have meetings with businessmen and leaders from the ECO member countries on the sidelines of the forum.

“The caretaker prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity,” the FO said in a statement.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organization and promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leaders of Uzbekistan and other countries.

As a founding member of ECO, Pakistan remains committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region, the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here it is Kakar’s 6th foreign visit after the United Nation’s headquarters in the US, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and China in his 11 weeks in office.

The interim PM missed his first foreign trip in early September when he had finalised his schedule for visiting Kenya to participate in an African event.