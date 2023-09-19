PM Kakar meets Iran’s president, vows to deepen bilateral ties

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday met President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with the country, ARY News reported.

The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

During the meeting, PM Kakar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with Iran, with particular focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic domain.

Underscoring the close fraternal relations between the two neighboring countries, the prime minister stressed that steps including the recent inauguration of the Mand-Border border marketplace, would not only contribute to the economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as a tangible manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples.

Noting that Iran’s President policy of ‘Neighborhood First’ was fully aligned with Pakistan’s vision for regional development and connectivity, he emphasised the importance for both countries to leverage their unique geographical location to promote shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity, through greater trade and enhanced regional connectivity.

Pakistan-Iran relations are characterized by regular high-level exchanges, commonality of views on important regional and global issues and strengthened cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is in New York to attend 78th Session of the UN General Assembly began today.

PM Kakar’s engagements in New York today include his address to the participants of Global Development Initiative and Sustainable Development Goals summit.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will also attend the banquet to be hosted in honour of world leaders by US President Joe Biden.

Theme for the 78th session is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”