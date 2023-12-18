PM Kakar meets new Kuwait Emir, condoles death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf

KUWAIT CITY: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar conveyed condolences to new Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the sad demise of Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sheikh Nawaf had died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

He was admitted to a hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem but said he was in a stable condition.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who has been Kuwait’s de facto ruler since 2021, when the frail emir handed over most of his duties, was named as Sheikh Nawaf’s successor.

During today’s meeting with Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad, PM Kakar offered condolences on behalf the leadership, government and the people of Pakistan. “Pakistani nation stood united with Kuwaiti brothers in this time of sorrow and grief,” he said.

“The State of Kuwait had lost a visionary leader, who transformed Kuwait into a prosperous State,” the premier said, adding that he will be remembered as well-wisher and friend of Pakistan.

“Sheikh Nawaf made great contributions in advancing bilateral relations between the two brotherly states,” PM Kakar added.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad expressed gratitude to the leadership, Government and the people of Pakistan for standing with the people of Kuwait in this time of grief.

Read More: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies

He expressed full support for Pakistan-Kuwait relations and affirmed his commitment to further augment this relationship.

The emir was laid to rest on Sunday at a private funeral attended by select relatives. Draped in a Kuwaiti flag, the coffin was carried into a Kuwait mosque for prayers ahead of a burial ceremony that was broadcast on state television.

Kuwait has announced 40 days of mourning as well as a three-day closure of official departments. Separately, Pakistan also declared Monday (today) as a day of mourning.