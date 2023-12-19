PM Kakar orders to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan’s flood-hit families

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the rehabilitation process of the flood-hit families of Balochistan as well as the reconstruction of their damaged houses.

The prime minister, in a meeting held to review the administrative affairs of the province, was briefed about the ongoing reconstruction of the infrastructure damaged by the flood in 2022.

PM Kakar instructed the relevant authorities to immediately ensure the water supply to all the deprived areas of the province.

The interim prime minister was given a briefing on the water reservoirs of Balochistan, the construction of houses, communication infrastructure, law and justice, fishing, and other sectors.

The premier, who was given a briefing about the mining sector, said the future of Balochistan’s people was linked with the domestic and foreign investment in the mining and mineral sectors of the province.

PM Kakar instructed to improve the transportation system in the country and introduce a mechanism of safety certificates, besides establishing a database for issuance and verification of the licenses.

He also directed the relevant authorities to raise a special patrolling force to curb illegal trawling in the coastal areas. He said a similar force comprising local people should also be formed in Gwadar to do away with illegal trawling.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Caretaker Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Caretaker Federal Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi, provincial ministers, and senior officers of the provincial administration attended the meeting.

Farmers’ issue

Meanwhile, PM Kakar also held a meeting with a delegation of Zameendar Action Committee of Balochistan.

During the meeting, the delegation members apprised the prime minister of the issues confronting the agriculture sector as well as the power load-shedding in Balochistan.

He directed the provincial administration to resolve the problems faced by the farmers in the province including electricity supply, irrigation and others.

The prime minister also asked the Balochistan chief secretary to ensure electricity supply for the agriculture tube wells in the province. “The welfare of the farmers is among the state’s priorities,” he added.