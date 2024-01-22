Constitution of federal commission ordered to review Islamabad Master Plan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday stressed upon constitution of a Federal Commission to review Islamabad Master Plan, saying that review of this plan was among the top priorities of the federal government, ARY News reported.

The interim premier made these remarks while chairing an important meeting on different matters of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, Chairman CDA Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Kakar also termed the bicycle lanes project as ‘an environmental friendly’ and asked for its completion in the earlier.

He was given a briefing over the bicycle lanes project in Islamabad and federal capital master plan. Under the bicycle lanes project, a total of 374km lanes and 150 parking stations would be constructed, it was told.

The prime minister also emphasised upon the need of vertical construction in the new residential projects in Islamabad, and directed the relevant authorities to formulate an effective strategy to woo investors for the business purposes with construction of high-rise buildings.

He also directed the authorities to resolve the water issue of the capital city immediately by ensuring its smooth supply, besides construction of specific buildings (parking plazas) to overcome parking problem. He also asked for an effective mechanism to reduce traffic pressure in the city.