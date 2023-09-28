PM Kakar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar visited Masjid-e-Nabvi SAWW in Madinah, offered Nawafil and paid respects and prayers at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

He also visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet (SAW)’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, adjacent to the Masjid-e-Nabvi.

The premier was given a comprehensive briefing about the historical museum, which showcases the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and different aspects of Islamic civilization.

PM Kakar expressed his deep appreciation for the museum and lauded the efforts made to preserve and present the Islamic heritage.

On the occasion, Secretary Board of Directors of the museum Dr. Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani presented the Prime Minister with a shield and books, symbolizing the cherished connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in promoting Islamic heritage and fostering mutual understanding.

The International Fair and Museum in Madinah offers an immersive experience with interactive exhibits and multimedia presentations.

It chronicles the Prophet (SAW)’s journey, highlights significant events of his life, his teachings and Islamic civilization’s achievements in various fields.

The museum promotes interfaith dialogue and understanding, fostering respect for diverse beliefs and cultures.