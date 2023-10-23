PM Kakar removes Tahir Javed as SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has removed Special Assistant to PM, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the appointment notification of the SAPM Tahir Javed has been taken back.

The notification to appoint Tahir Javed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on investment was issued on October 6.

On September 14, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had removed Shamshad Akhtar as Ministry for Privatization.

Sources had said that the Finance Minister was also removed as head of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions.

Earlier today, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that no major political party was out of the political process unless anyone was legally barred, vowing to facilitate upcoming general elections.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference called to brief nation regarding his recent visit to China.

He said the final date for voting would be announced soon and that the caretaker government was trying its utmost to facilitate the electoral process.