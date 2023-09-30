PM Kakar says law will take its course on Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that “law will take its course” when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the former premier said that interim government has contacted the law ministry to plan for the ex-premier’s arrival.

He said: “Law enforcement agencies would have to deliberate whether Nawaz Sharif had protective bail or any other legal remedies available.”

“A convicted person was allowed by the courts to leave, not by the executive. This is a question for the courts, not for the executive,” he said.

Speaking about PTI Chairman Imran Khan release, Kakar said that it would not be in the caretaker government’s control if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was legally barred from elections by the courts, after exhausting all of his legal remedies.

“The fate of Imran Khan is not final (as yet). There are judicial remedies available to him… And if all the options are utilised judicially, then yes, there is a possibility that he may legally be barred from that process which is beyond the control of the caretaker government,” the prime minister said in an interview.

On economy crisis, the prime minister reiterated his government’s resolve to steer the country out of prevailing challenging and difficult times and hold free and fair elections.

“I am pretty much confident that upcoming elections will be free and fair. I am confident that we will achieve all indicators of transparent elections,” he remarked.

To a question, the prime minister said Pakistan had lost over 90,000 lives in the war against terrorism as the country had to take the mess on its own after all including the NATO and ISF left the region.

About his government’s economic priorities, interim PM Kakar said they had cracked down on illegal trade of currency and hoarding. The government will also go for the privatization of state-owned entities like Steel Mill, PIA and Power Discos.