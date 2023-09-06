PM Kakar sees elections in 3 to 4 months

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he was “certain” about the general elections being held in the country within the next three to four months.

The prime minister, asked in an interview with a private television channel, about his strategy if any future scenario demanded an extension in the caretaker setup, he said as per the legal arrangement they would move to the electoral process within three to four months.

“I think within few months… few months can be translated into three, three-and-half or four…that needs to be seen…this will conclude and we will go to the electoral process,” he commented.

Asked again whether he expected the general elections to be held within four months, he replied, “I am not (just) hopeful (rather) I am certain.” He said considering the limited time, his government was mulling to prioritize certain policy issues to at least lay a foundation for any future government to enable that to carry forward the journey.

To a question, the prime minister explained that even after the expiry of the term, the President of Pakistan could continue in his office till the election of his replacement. However, the Senate chairman would fill the slot, in case he voluntarily gives up the office.

Power bills

Coming to the issue of electricity bills, the prime minister said the government was coming up with short and mid-term solutions including the planning to convert the oil-based power plants to run on local coal.

Besides, the process for the privatization of one or two power Discos will also be finalised soon which would help curb power theft through the introduction of new technology, and would also attract investment.

Sugar crisis

Regarding the sugar price hike, Kakar said the government had asked the provinces to activate the price control committees and that the hoarders would be cracked down. The prime minister said through the legislation, the previous government had empowered the caretaker setup which necessitated them to act differently from the normal caretaker setup.

The prime minister told the interviewer that the Special Investment Facilitation Council had been formed as a forum to address the concerns impeding the investment projects. He said Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain had sent proposals and due diligence was being done which would follow the signing of formal agreements by November or December.

To a question, the prime minister said the government and the military had a very comfortable working environment.