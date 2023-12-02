20.9 C
PM Kakar, Sri Lankan President agree to further deepen bilateral ties

DUBAI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday agreed to further deepen and strengthen the long-standing cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, and cultural spheres as well as people to people contacts, ARY News reported.

The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of COP – 28 being held here, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders spoke warmly about the close and cordial nature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and immense goodwill between the peoples of the two countries.

President Wickremesinghe shared Sri Lanka’s experience and measures to address the challenge of financial crunch and inflation.

Prime Minister Kakar briefed the Sri Lankan president on the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy

The prime minister and President Wikremsinghe discussed the importance of working together to promote peace and development in South Asia and to address common challenges including the adverse impacts of climate change.

